Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) vs. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Financial Survey

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 5.13% 9.69% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Quhuo has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A Bread Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quhuo and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Quhuo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quhuo and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $631.65 million 0.01 -$24.78 million N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.41 $223.00 million $4.46 7.94

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Quhuo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

