Bradley Mark J. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,185,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after purchasing an additional 345,084 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,647,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $236,984,000 after buying an additional 118,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,907. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,800. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

