Boit C F David Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Intuit Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.86. 724,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,713. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

