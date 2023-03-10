Boit C F David Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BABA stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,390,406. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.