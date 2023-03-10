Boit C F David Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.9% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
