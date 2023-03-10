Boit C F David Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.7% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

