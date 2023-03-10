Boit C F David Makes New $117,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.67. 473,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.28 and a 200 day moving average of $304.47.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Depot (HD)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.