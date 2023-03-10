Boit C F David Invests $415,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boit C F David bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.69. 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,896. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

