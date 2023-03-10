Boit C F David Invests $220,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.45. 167,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $724.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.25.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.