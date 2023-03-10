Boit C F David Invests $1.65 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. American Tower comprises 1.3% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.62. 292,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,757. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.