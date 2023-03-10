Boit C F David Acquires Shares of 3,700 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 2,564,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,109,212. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

