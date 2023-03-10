Boit C F David Acquires Shares of 1,850 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 619,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

