Boit C F David Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Chubb makes up approximately 2.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.86. The stock had a trading volume of 461,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

