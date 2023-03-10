BMO Capital Markets Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.41.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.79. 358,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.