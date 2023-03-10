Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.0714 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00421964 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.28 or 0.28522023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.

Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle’s swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

Bluzelle Token Trading

