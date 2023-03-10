Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 283,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.