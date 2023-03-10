Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 673,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 991,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.