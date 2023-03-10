Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,398 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

AMAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. 1,023,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

