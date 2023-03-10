Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 5,825,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,317,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

