Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $365,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.08. 273,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.