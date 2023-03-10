Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GDX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,108,957. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.