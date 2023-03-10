Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $129,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,087,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,861,250. The company has a market cap of $552.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

