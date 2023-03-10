BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00547273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00165812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00037264 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.