Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Blend Labs Stock Down 4.1 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $319.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,231. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $28,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

