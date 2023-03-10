BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

BJ opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

