BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $90.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

