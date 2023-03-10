BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. BitShares has a market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002079 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.