Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) One Day Volume Hits $2.77

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $2.77 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

