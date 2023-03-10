Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $13.45 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $235.51 million and $6.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $13.45 or 0.00067008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00168210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

