BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
BTAI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.
Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
Further Reading
