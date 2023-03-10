BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.