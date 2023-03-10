Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $921.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

