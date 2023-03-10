BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 319,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of BHP Group worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.