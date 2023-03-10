Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Down 17% This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

