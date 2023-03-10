Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.45) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

DIC Asset Trading Down 2.9 %

ETR:DIC opened at €9.08 ($9.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. DIC Asset has a one year low of €6.51 ($6.93) and a one year high of €16.19 ($17.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.34. The stock has a market cap of $755.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

