Beldex (BDX) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $158.68 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.16 or 0.07110265 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00072066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00028284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

