Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.64. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 21,200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.