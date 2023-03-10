BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BCE by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,662 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.40 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.