BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.67 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00019047 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00422077 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.51 or 0.28542763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,891,695 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge, founded in 2019 and launched in September 2020, is a protocol for tokenizing risks, functioning as in decentralized finance (DeFi) sort of as a lego block for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility. As of March 2021, the platform is still in an early stage of launch.BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for daytraders. BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market. The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.”

