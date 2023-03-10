Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 238 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.86) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 241.89 ($2.91).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 163.42 ($1.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.78. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.39). The company has a market cap of £25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.52, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,413.79%.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,744.37). In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,744.37). Also, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

