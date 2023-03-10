Barclays Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.87 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

