Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

BPHLF stock remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

