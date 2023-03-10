Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
BPHLF stock remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
