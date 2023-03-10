Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) & Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Critical Comparison

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and Bancolombia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia $7.73 billion N/A $1.36 billion $6.60 3.90

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bancolombia 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banco Comercial Portugues and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 57.69%. Given Bancolombia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 21.09% 17.83% 1.99%

Dividends

Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Bancolombia pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

