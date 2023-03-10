Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.44

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 36615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

