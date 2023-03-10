Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 898,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,737. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

