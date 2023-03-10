B. Riley Cuts Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $8.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.73 million, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

