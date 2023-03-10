Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stake Cut by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

