Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 710,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 302,342 shares.The stock last traded at $37.70 and had previously closed at $40.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.