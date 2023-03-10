Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $626,157.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 272,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,049,285.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

