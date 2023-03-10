Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

ACLS stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $135.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.