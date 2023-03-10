Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

